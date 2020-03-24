Outbreak graphics show how social distancing makes a difference

News is developing quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a week’s worth of news seemingly happening in an hour and a month’s worth in 24.

As the days of social distancing and sheltering in place pile up, it’s natural to get restless.

But here are a couple of outbreak graphics shared by major media outlets over the past 10 days you might have missed. They display clearly how control measures — none, some and severe — could slow the outbreak.

Without control measures, the outbreak might sweep across most of the U.S. by early May. Here's how. https://t.co/v1VDAXt0Dw pic.twitter.com/8UN22L9lWJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 20, 2020

With severe control measures, however, the coronavirus outbreak could be limited in areas that do not now have large numbers of known cases, according to the estimates https://t.co/v1VDAXt0Dw pic.twitter.com/kvyAf26Yvm — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 20, 2020

The "simulitis" scenarios are excellent data journalism, and the act of creating this explanation is an incredible public service. Well done, @washingtonpost. https://t.co/ZuKmNRCctw — Kate Stein (@stein_katherine) March 15, 2020

In this simulation done by The Washington Post, “simulitis” is a fake disease that is more virulent and spreads faster than #COVID19.

1-Free for all to move

2-The Hubei model

3-Moderate social distancing 75%

4-Extensive social distancing 87.5% curve flattens#Stay_home pic.twitter.com/BV8VcLCF9U — Elias El Haddad (@HaddadElias) March 15, 2020

As testing expanded and the coronavirus spread, cases began pouring in by the dozens, then by the hundreds and thousands.



See how the virus spread across America.https://t.co/OGNAWt3rs9 pic.twitter.com/jF2ONzbVxA — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 21, 2020

Here it is: Watch how coronavirus cases spread (and/or finally got identified) across the United States over the past two months.https://t.co/kWmR29Mj3B



by @LazaroGamio, @MitchKSmith, @karenyourish, @SarahAlmukhtar pic.twitter.com/WywDP1LQhd — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 21, 2020

However, as outlined above, voluntary measures tend to break down, especially when not everyone is even concerned about an outbreak in the first place.