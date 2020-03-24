1  of  2
Breaking News
Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Rock Island County WATCH: Iowa Governor Reynolds press conference
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Outbreak graphics show how social distancing makes a difference

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

News is developing quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a week’s worth of news seemingly happening in an hour and a month’s worth in 24.

As the days of social distancing and sheltering in place pile up, it’s natural to get restless.

But here are a couple of outbreak graphics shared by major media outlets over the past 10 days you might have missed. They display clearly how control measures — none, some and severe — could slow the outbreak.

However, as outlined above, voluntary measures tend to break down, especially when not everyone is even concerned about an outbreak in the first place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss