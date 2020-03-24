Outbreak graphics show how social distancing makes a difference

News is developing quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a week’s worth of news seemingly happening in an hour and a month’s worth in 24.
As the days of social distancing and sheltering in place pile up, it’s natural to get restless.
But here are a couple of outbreak graphics shared by major media outlets over the past 10 days you might have missed. They display clearly how control measures — none, some and severe — could slow the outbreak.
However, as outlined above, voluntary measures tend to break down, especially when not everyone is even concerned about an outbreak in the first place.