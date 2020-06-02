Outbreaks reported at nine Rock Island County long-term facilities

Illinois and Rock Island County see increases in new cases

Rock Island County reported 17 new cases on Tuesday and 717 overall.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that there are nine COVID-19 outbreaks at Rock Island County’s long-term care facilities which is a contributing factor to the increase of new cases in the county.

“The higher case count today is due to the state’s initiative to test all nursing home residents in Rock Island County and around Illinois,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

The long-term care facilities account for 127 of the positive cases and 21 COVID-19 related deaths in the Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Illinois reported 1,614 new cases, up about 600 over Monday’s number. There were also 113 deaths reported which is also an increase over the past few days’ reported deaths. Illinois now has 122,848 total cases and 5,525 deaths due to the coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours, 16,431 tests were performed and 934,704 overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from May 26 – June 1 is 7%.

