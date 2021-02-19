Outdoor Adventure Show kicks off at QCCA Expo Center

The Outdoor Adventure Show opened Thursday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The event is only the third one at the Expo Center since the start of the pandemic.

Fishing, hunting and boating vendors are among those showing off their gear.

A Kids Kamp area is available for the younger crowd — complete with a trout pond, minnow races and archery.

The center’s director Robert Junker says he’s glad to be able to put on the show.

“We’re excited that we’re able to do that; not only for our well-being but to get everybody out of the house for a little bit,” said Junker.

Organizers say COVID-19 safety measures are in place for this year’s event. They ask that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Be safe. Please be safe. Wear a mask. Absolutely social distance,” said Junker. “We’re doing our best to make that happen, but we’re excited to have a show.”

The show continues through Sunday, Feb. 21. More information is here.