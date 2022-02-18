The QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island is hosting an Outdoor Adventure Show this weekend.

The four-day event will include booths, vendor displays and a Kid’s Kamp area.

Representatives from charters, resorts, government agencies and conservation clubs — like the Rock Island Conservation Club — will be there to point you in the right direction of your next adventure.

If you’re not typically the outdoorsy type, they can help you too, with speakers and seminars teaching fishing secrets and tactics.

“The reason we want you to come now is because the Quad City Expo Center is a not-for-profit coalition,” said QCCA Expo Center Show Director Rob Junker. “We do events like this instead of ringing a bell or getting on TV and asking for your support. We get support by having events, so your $6 ticket … or $8 ticket … or dollar kid tickets gets you into the door, which helps us give conservation projects within a 90-mile radius, and so far, we are over $2 million.

The Outdoor Adventure Show kicked off Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults ($7 in advance), and kids ages 6 to 15 are just $1.

A complete schedule of guest speakers is here.

Find show hours and purchase tickets fore the event here.