Outdoor music lab at Rock Island elementary school teaches, promotes creative play

Students at Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island are getting hands-on music education this week.

The school opened its outdoor music lab for the first time, and fifth-graders were able to try out the new equipment Thursday.

The music lab gives the students and the community the opportunity to explore and create music.

“We’ve had neighborhood friends and parents comment, saying on the weekends — when they were installed last weekend — there were so many families over here making music and and creating their own music in this manner,” said Mara Goodvin, Ridgewood general music teacher.

The project was funded through donations, and the school says the music lab will be used for both teaching and creative play.