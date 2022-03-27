The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) will start the yearly testing of the Outdoor Sirens on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The sirens will be tested on the first Monday of every month at 11 a.m. during non-freezing months. If severe weather is forecast for a testing day, the sirens will not be tested.

The county also will participate in the Statewide Tornado Drill to be held in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week. The drill will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23. The sirens will be activated in conjunction with this drill.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service Site here.

“The statewide drill gives businesses, schools, day cares and other facilities the chance to practice their severe weather procedures as we move into storm season. I encourage all facilities in the county to participate in the drill,” said Chris Jasper, director, Emergency Management/911.

During severe weather, the sirens are activated by MUSCOM when one of these criteria is met:

Tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service

Tornado or funnel cloud reported by a trained weather spotter

Severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service or a report from a trained weather spotter that includes wind of 70 mph or greater and/or golf-ball or larger-sized hail.

According to information from the NWS most fatalities during tornadoes or severe thunderstorms occur because of falling trees or large branches. Seventy-mph wind is the typical threshold at which large branches and small trees break. Hail also begins to break windows when it reaches or exceeds golf-ball size.

“Muscatine County follows the guidelines that are set out by the National Weather Service. Due to the possibility of extreme danger from falling trees and branches we will continue to activate the siren system for severe thunderstorm warnings that meet that threshold,” said Jasper.

Sirens are designed to alert citizens who are outdoors of an imminent hazard and prompt them to go indoors and seek further information.

“We encourage the public to tune into local media outlets or listen to a weather radio during severe weather and ask that they limit the use of 911 to emergencies only,” Jasper said.

Anyone who thinks a siren is malfunctioning can call the Office of Emergency Management at 563-264-7142.