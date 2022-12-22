Accessing convenient outpatient lab services is about to get easier with the reopening of the Rock Island Outpatient Lab, according to a news release.

The lab is inside Medical Office Building 2 at UnityPoint Health –TrinityRock Island. The location is easily accessible from 24th Street on the east side of the hospital campus.

There are four outpatient lab locations offered by Trinity including Bettendorf, Moline, Muscatine and Rock Island. Beginning Jan. 3, the Rock Island Outpatient Lab will be open for lab draws from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lab offers convenient parking and ground level entry.

This location will provide only lab services.“We’re pleased to expand convenient access to necessary laboratory services,” says John Little, director of laboratory services. “Located near several provider offices at Trinity Rock Island, this lab can help reduce unnecessary trips and help patients get all the health services they need in one place.” For the most up to date locations and hours, visit here.