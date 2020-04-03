1  of  7
Over 1000 new cases in Illinois; 4 in Rock Island County

Illinois saw it’s largest daily increase of positive COVID-19 tests with 1,209. 59 deaths were also reported. They occurred mostly in Chicago and the surrounding counties, except for 1 death in Christian County in central Illinois.

Rock Island County reported an additional 4 cases. They involve a man is his 20s, a woman in her 50s, and a man and a woman in their 70s. All of them are currently isolating at home. Rock Island county now has 25 positive cases.

Illinois has 8,904 total COVID-19 cases out of the 48,048 tested.

For the latest information of COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

