Over 1,400 MidAmerican customers without power

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m., a majority of customers’ power has been restored. Estimated time of completion is 10:15 a.m., per MidAmerican Energy’s website.

More than 1,400 Davenport MidAmerican customers are without power Friday morning.

According to MidAmerican Energy, some time around 8:30 a.m. a pole fire in the vicinity of West 12th Street in Davenport caused an outage for a reported 1,418 customers. Affected areas include the Hilltop area and Davenport Central High School.

The Davenport Police Department reported no criminal activity in relation to the outage. MidAmerican crews have been dispatched to the scene. No estimated time of power restoration has been announced.

(Map courtesy of MidAmerican Energy)