Over $19,000 raised for family of Sterling firefighter who died Dec. 4

After a week, an online fundraiser for the family of a slain Sterling firefighter has raised $19,220, as of Wednesday, Dec. 15.

When Rhianna Mengel of Kenosha, Wis., started the GoFundMe campaign, in just one day, the account Mengel established for the Garrett Ramos family already raised $7.020.

“Garrett was an incredible husband and father who brought my friend endless joy and gave her the two most precious gifts possible, their beautiful daughters, Ruthie and Kepa,” Mengel wrote on the GoFundMe she created for Ramos’ wife (and her best friend), Brittney. “I am hoping, during this holiday season, that friends, family, acquaintances, and anyone touched by this devastating news may come together to support this young family, whether it’s to donate $1, share this to your friends, or even a prayer of healing.”

Lt. Garrett E. Ramos, 38, was killed in the line of duty in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. He was responding to a fire at 11:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at 10031 Ridge Road, rural Rock Falls. While Lt. Ramos was inside fighting the house fire, the door collapsed beneath him, necessitating a rescue operation. His funeral was held on Dec. 9.

To contribute to the GoFundMe site, click HERE.