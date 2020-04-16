Over 200 positive cases in Rock Island County

Rock Island County now has 201 positive cases of COVID-19 after 21 new cases were reported by the health department on Thursday. There are currently 12 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 50s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

The only other local Illinois counties to report new cases were Mercer and Henry County with 1 each. Mercer County now has a total 4 positive cases, while Henry County has 26.

Some local counties in Iowa saw a significant increases. Scott County had 17 new cases for a total of 146. And Muscatine County increased by 15 to 148 cases. Several of the new cases in Muscatine County were related to the Tyson meat packing plant in Columbus Junction and outbreak at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.