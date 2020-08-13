Over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Thursday 1,834 new positive cases giving the state 200,427 in total.

There were also 24 additional deaths reported bringing the total to 7,696.

In the past 24 hours, 46,006 tests were processed for a total of 3,235,807. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for August 6 through August 12 is 4.0%

As of last night, 1,628 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 383 in the ICU and 127 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported, for the second day in a row, 21 new cases for a total of 1,842. There were no additional deaths reported on Thursday keeping total deaths at 40.

Currently, there are 12 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 13 who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 13 who is isolating at home

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.