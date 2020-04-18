Over 2500 COVID-19 cases in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 181 new positive cases in Iowa on Saturday, bringing the state total to 2,513.

10 deaths due to coronavirus were also reported, including an elderly adult (81+ years) in Muscatine County and an older adult (61-80 years) in Louisa County. Muscatine County has lost 3 individuals to COVID-19, and Louisa County has lost 2.

Muscatine County also saw the largest increase of positive cases among the local Iowa counties with 13. The county now has 176 out of the 590 tested, with 50 cases reported as recovered.

Louisa County saw a slight increase from the day before with 8. It now stands at 177 confirmed cases out of the 321 tested. 46 are reported recovered.

Scott County added 4 new cases for a total of 159 out of 1,572 tested and 105 reported recovered.

Dubuque County’s cases increased by 3 for 43 total of 758 tested. 15 have recovered.

2 new cases were reported in Cedar County, bringing that county to 25 positives out of 214 tested. The county has had 18 cases recovered.

Clinton, Jones and Henry County each added 1 new positive case. Clinton County now has 40 total with 29 recovered and 419 tested. Henry County stands at 27 out of 159 tested and 17 recovered. Jones County has 14 out of 188 tested and 4 recovered.

The regional assessments didn’t change from Friday. Region 5, which includes most of the counties in the local area, is still a 9 and Region 6, which includes Dubuque and Jones County, remains a 10

For more information, visit the new redesigned COVID-19 in Iowa website.