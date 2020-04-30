Over 28,000 new unemployment claims in Iowa

An additional 28,827 unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 19 through April 25, according to a report from the Iowa Workforce Development on Thursday.

27,115 of those were from individuals who live and work in Iowa, while the other 1,712 were from individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

For the week, these are the industries that had the most claims:

Manufacturing (7,402)

Health car and social assistance (4,190)

Industry not available – self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (4,182)

Retail trade (2,472)

Accommodation and food service (2,130)

The total number of ongoing weekly unemployment claims in Iowa in now at 170,990.

The unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled $51,408,623.02 for the week.

Other benefits paid out during the week include the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) with a total $102,714,000 to 153,951 Iowans and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) with a total of $4,810,592.73 to 13,334 Iowans. Since April 4, the FPUC has paid out a total of $327,747,600 in benefits in Iowa.