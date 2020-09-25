Over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 33 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 3,004.

Deaths in the county due to the coronavirus remained at 82.

There are currently 19 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

3 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

5 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.