Over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 33 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 3,004.

Deaths in the county due to the coronavirus remained at 82.

There are currently 19 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 5 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 5 men in their 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 4 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens

