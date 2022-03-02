A GoFundMe page has been established to help one of the families who lost their home Tuesday in a fire in Rock Island’s Broadway Historic District, in the 800 block of 22nd Street.

Tracy and Graham Woods need your help. On March 1, 2022, their home was destroyed in a fire. Tracy and her son Graham, their three dogs and one of their cats were able to escape the fire, according to the page set up by family members Angela and Paul Veronie. Unfortunately, two of their cats perished in the fire.

Tracy and Graham have lost their home, two of their much loved cats and all their belongings. Homeowners insurance will cover a large portion of what they will need to start over, but will take time to get sorted out and will not come close to replacing all that Tracy and Graham have lost. They will need so much more support to rebuild back what they lost. Your financial support will go directly to Tracy and Graham as they assess the loss and prepare for what comes next.

“If it is not in your means to donate financially, we ask that you help share and spread this post and this story because beyond the financial needs, there is a larger need for housing for Tracy, Graham, and their animals,” the page says, which has drawn $4,155 in donations in less than 24 hours.

To donate, click HERE.