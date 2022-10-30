Starting Tuesday, November 1, The Moline Foundation will be accepting applications for their Fall 2023 Scholarships. Veterans’ applications open on November 11, 2022. The Foundation will award $61,650 and 35 individual scholarships.

(molinefoundation.org)

Scholarships for all types of programs and students are available this year. There’s assistance for certificate programs, apprenticeships that aren’t completely paid for, associates and bachelors degrees. Scholarships are available not only for high school seniors, but also for women who will have 48 credit hours completed at college by the fall of 2023 and military veterans. Students attending any program accredited by the U.S. Department of Education can receive a scholarship. The deadline is February 15, 2023 for general applications and February 28, 2023 for veterans.

“The Moline Foundation is excited to be offering three new scholarships, the Martin Ryan Scholarship for agricultural students: the Dennis Armstrong for the Moline High Bass Fish Club members, and the Ron Inskeep Scholarship for Moline High School baseball players.” says Paul Plagenz, President/CEO of The Moline Foundation. “We also encourage students who are pursuing careers not requiring a four-year degree but needing a post-secondary education, to apply for a scholarship.”

Available scholarships include:

Chapman Family Scholarship

Chris “Spey” VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship

Clement T. Hanson Scholarship

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Scholarship

Dennis Armstrong Scholarship

Dolores A. Hulse-DiIulio Scholarship

Doug Reynolds Rotary Scholarship

Hazel Van Arsdale Memorial Scholarship

Ina Duncan Banks Memorial Scholarship

Jack Dye Scholarship

Lee McAllister Memorial Scholarship

Lee Womack Scholarship

Maggie Webb Scholarship

Martin Ryan Agriculture Scholarship

Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship

Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship

Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship

Ron Inskeep Scholarship

Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship

Srikanth Yerra Memorial Scholarship

Stan Woods Scholarship

Vietnam Veterans Scholarship/Assistance for Veterans Chap. 299

For more information, click here and look for the scholarship button, or contact Susan Zelnio with The Moline Foundation at (309) 581-2974 or email szelnio@molinefoundation.org.