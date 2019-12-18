Overcrowding in Scott Co. Jail causes inmates to be housed in other counties

Over this past year at any given time, between 25 and 50 inmates have been housed at other facilities, an increase in violent crimes, is just part of the problem.

Authorities say restrictions about how some inmates can be housed contributes to the problem.

“I think our highest has been 57 out at other facilities,” says Major Bryce Schmidt Chief Deputy at Scott County Jail.

He says overcrowding in the Scott County jail has been an issue this year, and is increasing the number of inmates housed in other counties.

“We have inmates in Betton county, mercer county Illinois, Clinton county, Muscatine county sometimes we go as far as Marshall county if that is the only option that we have.”

Although this jail was built for a bout 363 inmates at maximum capacity, special needs, and circumstances create an environment where realistically they are maxed out at about 320.

“You always have those inmates that have those special needs, or those accommodations that are special where they have to be housed alone or they can’t be housed in an upper tier they have to be housed on a lower tier because of their medical limitations, and that’s why you’ll never be able to have that perfect number of 363 because there are just too many needs that have to factor into that,” says Schmidt.

Housing inmates in other counties can cost around a half a million dollars a year, and that has the jail exploring plans to add space to the jail

“We don’t like the thought of expanding, but unfortunately the situation that we’re involved in you don’t have much choice but to look at it.When you look at recommendations that are made by consultants whether you go with the higher number, or the bare minimum that you need to expand you’re looking at several millions dollars to expand.”

When the jail was first built in 2008 -authorities were informed that in a decade they would be at capacity but it wasn’t a necessity at the time –and now 11 years later they are finding themselves in that predicament.



Major Schmidt says they are exploring plans to not really expand the entire jail, but to expand some of the special needs area to become more flexible.