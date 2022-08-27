From 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, Clinton community professionals and community members will hold the fifth annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil.

This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses and struggling or recovering from addiction, a news release says. This is part of the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind and reduce the stigma of addiction.

According to a news release, 14.5% of the U.S. population (or 40.3 million people) over 12 have a substance use disorder. (NSDUH, 2020) and more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in the United States between December 2020 to December 2021. (CDC, 5/11/22). Overdose death rates in the U.S. have more than doubled over the past decade, surpassing motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death in the country. Consider attending to learn more, get resources, and support recovery in our community.

The event will be in the Riverview Bandshell at 251 Ball Park Drive, across from Riverview Pool, in Clinton.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Clinton Community College Auditorium. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. Music and resource tables will be open prior to the event starting at 5 p.m.

For a luminary in memory of a loved one, visit here.

At the end of the event, a prayer vigil will be held.

For more information, visit here or call 563-241-4371 or email kristin@csaciowa.org