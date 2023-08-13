The Clinton Substance Abuse Council is helping to raise awareness of and pay tribute to those who have been lost to overdoses and addiction.

Clinton community members and professionals will hold the sixth annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil on Thursday, August 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive. In case of rain, the vigil will move to the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard. This evening of education and awareness will also pay tribute to people who have died from overdoses or are struggling or recovering from a substance use addiction, including drugs and alcohol. The Clinton event is part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the world’s largest annual drive to end overdoses, remember those who have died without stigma, acknowledge the grief of loved ones and reduce the stigma of addiction.

Guests should bring lawn chairs. There will be music, silent auctions and resource tables starting at 5 p.m. Organizers are looking for donations for the auction, which are tax deductible. Email Kristin at kristin@csaciowa.org or call (563) 241-4371 with questions or to donate. Anyone interested in having a resource table should call contact Christina at (563) 243-2124 or email cskiles@asac.us. Community members are invited to share their testimonials; email Jenna at jennamtyler11@gmail.com for more information or to register.

The group is also making luminaries again this year. Luminaries can be made in memory or in support of someone. Volunteers make the luminaries and put them onstage at the vigil. Click here to fill out the form. Fill out the form for each luminary. Click here for more information on the event.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 14.5% of the U.S. population or 40.3 million people 12 and over have a substance use disorder. Deaths from overdoses in the U.S. have more than doubled over the past decade, passing motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death in the country. An estimated 23.5+ million adults in this country are in addiction recovery. Recovery from substance use disorders is marked by dramatic improvements in all areas of life: healthier/better financial and family life, more civic engagement, striking decreases in public health and safety risks and substantial increases in employment.

Most communities don’t have support for people in early and long-term recovery because resources are usually focused on prevention and treatment. This leaves people struggling to overcome addiction and get into recovery without adequate support. This often results in the return to use, worsening mental health and a diminished quality of life. Early recovery is often done in isolation, increasing the chances of a return to use. Research has shown this lack of support is why up to 80% will relapse within the first year. Those who make it one year face a 50% chance of relapse. The percentage of sobriety increases to 85% after five years.

For more information, click here, call (563) 241-4371 or email kristin@csaciowa.org.