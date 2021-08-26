Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil set for Tuesday

Clinton community professionals and other community members will hold the fourth annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil from 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, across from Riverview Pool in Clinton.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The theme of the vigil is “Ending Addiction Changes Everything,” a news release says.

This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses and struggling or recovering from addiction.

The International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on August 31st each year, and aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of addiction and overdose.

For more information, visit www.ClintonCRUSH.org or call 563-241-4371 or email kristin@csaciowa.org. CRUSH stands for Community Resources United to Stop Heroin.

The CDC estimates 81,230 drug overdose deaths occurred from June 2019 to May 2020. Overdose death rates in the U.S. have more than doubled over the past decade, surpassing vehicle accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death in the country, the release says.

Schedule: