Overnight fiber optic line work will affect some Mediacom customers

Mediacom Communications is planning on moving a portion of its fiber optic lines on the Iowa side of the I-74 bridge starting late Tuesday night into the early morning of Wednesday causing interruptions in service to some customers.

The work, moving fiber optic lines from a utility pole to its permanent location within an underground conduit, is expected to start at midnight and be completed by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Internet and phone service will be interrupted in Bettendorf, LeClaire, and Princeton, although the video services will not be affected.

In Clinton, Maquoketa, DeWitt, Comanche, as well as Hoopple, Illinois, video service will be interrupted, but internet and phone service will not.