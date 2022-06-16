At 2:47 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department was alerted to a house fire at

1210 N. Central Avenue in Burlington.

The Acting Battalion Chief, returning from another call, and a police officer arrived at the scene within a minute to find flames and smoke coming from the first-floor window of the two-story single-family home, according to a Thursday release from the fire marshal. They located the sole occupant escaping the fire from the back of the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:40 a.m. The home is owned and occupied by Robert Causey and is not insured. Damage estimates are still being assessed, but the house is likely a total loss, the release said. A family dog perished in the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to help with victim assistance. There were no working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is accidental due to an electrical failure involving a portable window air conditioner.

Nine Burlington firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by firefighters from West Burlington responding on automatic aid. Burlington Police and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene. A box alarm was struck bringing Danville and Mediapolis Fire Departments closer to assist with other emergency calls.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:05 a.m., and there were no injuries.