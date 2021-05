Police now say arson was behind an overnight fire caused lots of damage to a house in Rock Island.

This was shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 33rd Street.

The fire mainly affected the back of the home, although power lines to the house were down.

Firefighters from the Rock Island Arsenal were called in to assist.

As of now there’s no word if anyone was in the home at the time.