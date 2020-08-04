Overnight rollover accident on River Drive in Davenport seriously injures one

The Davenport Police are investigating a rollover accident that occurred on River Drive and McClellan Boulevard in the early morning on Tuesday.

Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle, rollover accident involving a red Chevy Impala. According to police, the car was traveling east on River Drive when it hit the south wall near McClellan Boulevard, over corrected, lost control, and hit the bluff which caused the car to flip on its top.

The driver, an adult male from Davenport and the only person in the car, was removed from the car by emergency crews and taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The Davenport Police are continuing to investigate the incident.