Overnight shooting injures 1 in Rock Island

UPDATE: At least one person is hurt after an overnight shooting in Rock Island.
Local 4 News was first on the scene shortly after 3 this morning.
This was on 7th Street near 16th Avenue.
Our crew saw more than a dozen evidence markers.
The person who was shot was taken from the scene.
We don’t know a condition yet or if anyone is in custody.
EARLIER UPDATE: Police responded Thursday to a report of gunfire in Rock Island.
It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street.
At least nine evidence markers were placed in the area by Rock Island and Illinois State Police.
Local 4 News was first on the scene.
