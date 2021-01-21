Overnight shooting injures 1 in Rock Island

UPDATE: At least one person is hurt after an overnight shooting in Rock Island.

Local 4 News was first on the scene shortly after 3 this morning.

This was on 7th Street near 16th Avenue.

Our crew saw more than a dozen evidence markers.

The person who was shot was taken from the scene.

We don’t know a condition yet or if anyone is in custody.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police responded Thursday to a report of gunfire in Rock Island.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

At least nine evidence markers were placed in the area by Rock Island and Illinois State Police.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.