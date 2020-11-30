Overnight structure fire: Two transported to hospital, one firefighter injured

Two people are in the hospital right now after a duplex went up in flames overnight in Rock Island.

This was at the 1700 block of 32nd Street.

Local 4 News arrived as the first media outlet on the scene, where it appeared half of the duplex received significant damage.

According to Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yorker, the call came in at 2:02 a.m.

Chief Yorker says the first crew to arrive in the area located fire on the front porch, where it is believed the incident started, with flames extending to the exterior of the second floor.

It was confirmed two residents were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

One firefighter has minor injuries due to falling through a hole in the floor inside the building.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Half of a duplex damaged following a structure fire that happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of 32nd Street in Rock Island. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)