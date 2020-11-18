Overturned vehicle crash sends Illinois teen to hospital

An Illinois teen was transported to a hospital with injuries late Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Jo Daviess County.

According to a new release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in at approximately 3:39 p.m. regarding an accident on Illinois Route 78 South, just north of Loran Road in rural Stockton.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle left the roadway, which then caused it to overturn.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Bristol R. Dantonio, 19, of Gillespie.

Dantonio was transported by Stockton EMS to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash.

Police charged Dantonio with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

This incident remains under investigation.