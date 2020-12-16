Overwhelming support for Davenport family after deadly crash

The boss of a Davenport man killed in a crash is doing what he can to help the family through the heartache.

The accident happened on Illinois Route 40 in Bureau County on the evening of December 3rd.

39-year-old Lloyd Jones and his 11-year-old daughter Bella died in the crash.

His wife and son were hospitalized, but have since recovered.

Jones worked for Knilans’ Furniture and Interior Design in Davenport.

The owner says, Jones and his daughter have been a light to the community.

He started a GoFundMe page for the family that’s getting significant donations.

If you’d like to help the Jones family, the GoFundMe link is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/23mw2-jones-family