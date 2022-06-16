The Davenport Public Library invites you to enjoy summer reading fun with the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library) at Library in the Park!
Read Beyond the Beaten Path as you check out books, listen to stories and so much more Mondays through Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. This program is open to all ages and is hosted outdoors. In case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled for the day.
Check out 6 weeks of Library in the Park June 21 through July 28 at the following locations:
Mondays: Emeis Park
Tuesdays: Goose Creek Park
Wednesdays: Fejervary Learning Center
Thursdays: Harbor Road Park
