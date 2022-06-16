The Davenport Public Library invites you to enjoy summer reading fun with the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library) at Library in the Park!

Read Beyond the Beaten Path as you check out books, listen to stories and so much more Mondays through Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. This program is open to all ages and is hosted outdoors. In case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled for the day.

Library in the Park with the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library)

Check out 6 weeks of Library in the Park June 21 through July 28 at the following locations:

Mondays: Emeis Park

Tuesdays: Goose Creek Park

Wednesdays: Fejervary Learning Center

Thursdays: Harbor Road Park

For more information, click here.