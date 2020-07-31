Own a piece of original art created by the animals at Niabi Zoo

Niabi Zoo has designated August as Animal Enrichment and Art Month and is celebrating by selling unique, one-of-a-kind pieces of art created by a whole host of animals at the zoo.

The original artwork, no copies or prints, from animal footprints to unique pieces completed by a variety of animals, will be on sale every Saturday in August with prices starting at $10.

Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity and with a biography of the animal that completed the artwork and how it was accomplished.

There will also be a limited number of special collaboration pieces, comprised of artwork by the animal along with an original watercolor painting of the animal, sold by a silent auction. These pieces will be on display each Saturday. The winners of the silent auction will be notified when the sale ends at the end of the month.

Niabi Zoo is open daily but timed tickets must be reserved before visiting for one of two three-hour time frames: 9:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 3:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Niabi Zoo website.