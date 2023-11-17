The owner of the building that collapsed in Davenport is selling some of the properties he owns.

Andrew Wold has sold seven of his 24 Davenport properties to a rental LLC, according to the Scott County Assessors Office. Other properties that Wold has owned under his company name, like the Roosevelt building in Davenport, have been listed to be sold online.

Our Quad Cities News spoke with attorney Andrew Stroth, the lead counsel in Quanishia Berry’s civil lawsuit that names Andrew Wold and the City of Davenport among the defendants.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (OurQuadCities.com)

Berry fell through the floor and down several stories to the rubble below. Structural debris fell on top of her, trapping her under the bricks and steel that came crashing down with the building, the suit says.

Quanishia “Peach” and Lexus Berry (Scott County Court evidence)

Crews extricated Berry nearly eight hours after the collapse. “She was trapped underneath the rubble and could not move, unimaginably lying for hours and hours in excruciating, gut-wrenching pain,” the suit says. The only way the emergency responders could extricate Berry was to amputate her left leg above the knee, the lawsuit says.

Three people were killed in the partial collapse.

The City of Davenport confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

Stroth says he is monitoring Wold’s real-estate transactions and how they relate to the case, but he did not go into details.

One of Wold’s other properties, the Roosevelt in downtown Davenport, is listed on housing websites for $4 million.

Scott County records indicate that QC Rental Group LLC bought seven properties from Wold’s company.