A group in Davenport is making sure those who have died from violence aren’t forgotten.

P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Family Resources will display t-shirts with each person’s name, age and date of death at each of the churches and business partners on the Hilltop. The Davenport Police Department provided the names and Family Resources designed the display.

It started on August 12 at First Presbyterian Church and the display will be walked to its next location every Saturday morning until October 8. A short service will be held after each move to pray over the shirts. Families of the victims are welcome to participate in each move of these t-shirts.

The display will be moved for the last time on October 8 to The Center for a Day of Remembrance for the families hosted by Family Resources, along with P.U.N.C.H.

The following is a list of dates and locations for the display:

August 26, Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd.

September 2, Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th Street

September 9, First Baptist Church of Davenport, 1401 Perry Street

September 16, Sacred Heart Cathedral – 422 E. 10th Street

September 23, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral – 121 W. 12th Street

September 30, Bethel AME Church – 323 W. 11th Street

October 7, St. John’s United Methodist Church – 109 E. 14th Street

October 8, 1 p.m., Day of Remembrance at The Center, 1411 Brady Street

For more information on the display or P.U.N.C.H., click here.