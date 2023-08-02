‘Pack City Hall’ is an initiative to remember the people affected by the partial collapse May 28 of an apartment building in downtown Davenport. Three people were killed in the collapse. Others were injured and left without shelter or belongings.

Clockwise, from upper left: Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were killed in the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment building May 28. (City of Davenport.)

The group gathered about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 at Davenport City Hall and headed into the City Council Committee of the Whole.

“We think a lot of people on the council have forgotten this horrible event, or gave up, and we want to show them different,” organizer Katie Stuart-Neal said.

The group has been organized to show “that we aren’t going anywhere. We demand justice/accountability, transparency, and change,” she said. Participants were asked to wear purple or white, and the public was invited to attend.

For more information, contact Katie Stuart-Neal here.