“Pack City Hall” is an initiative to remember the people affected by the partial collapse May 28 of an apartment building in downtown Davenport.

Three people were killed in the collapse. Others were injured and left without shelter or belongings.

Organizer Katie Stuart-Neal says anyone may participate, and asks participants to wear purple or white.

The group will gather about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Davenport City Hall, 226 W. 4th St., and will head into the City Council meeting at 5:15 p.m. The City Council Committee of the Whole meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

“We think a lot of people on the council have forgotten this horrible event, or gave up, and we want to show them different,” she said.

The group has been organized to show “that we aren’t going anywhere. We demand justice/accountability, transparency, and change,” she said.

For more information, contact her at kstuartneal@gmail.com