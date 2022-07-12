Now in its fourth year, the “Pack the Bus” program from Genesis Health System plans to collect school supplies for local students. In the first three years, the program collected 27,311 school items valued at nearly $47,000 from the public and Genesis employees. It began in 2019 as a way to give back to the Quad Cities region in celebration of Genesis Health System’s 150th anniversary.

Donations of school supplies can be dropped off at school buses parked at these locations between August 1-4:

GMC-East Campus on Monday, August 1 in the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.

GMC-West Campus on Tuesday, August 2, in the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.

GMC-Silvis Campus on Wednesday, August 3, in the corner of the main parking lot.

North Scott Foods in Eldridge on Thursday, August 4.

Supplies will be collected at each location between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Social distancing and infection prevention will be practiced at each collection site.

“Our community has been so generous for our first three years of Pack the Bus,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Business Intelligence Center and coordinator of the Genesis volunteer effort. “We had a great response to our first event in 2019, but we saw even stronger support in 2020 and 2021 during the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19. This year, the need is great because many families continue to face financial challenges during this time of inflation.”

Supplies are needed for all grade levels and include:

Highlighters

Facial Tissues

Dry Erase Markers

#2 Pencils & Pencil Boxes

Crayons

Bleach Wipes

Glue Sticks

Washable Markers

Hand Sanitizer

Spiral Notebooks – Wide Lined

Liquid Glue – Elmer’s

Scissors

Colored Pencils

Art Brushes

Binders (3-Ring)

2-Pocket Folders (Plastic or Paper)

Individual Pencil Sharpeners

Ink Pens

Scotch Tape

Tabbed Dividers for 3 Ring Binders

Zip Lock Bags

Note Cards

Mechanical Pencils

AAA Batteries

Headphones (not earbuds)

Backpacks (girl/boy/generic)

If you don’t want to shop for school supplies, you can donate money through the Genesis Foundation toward the purchase of the school supplies needed most. Text PACKTHEBUS to 41444 to make monetary donations.

In 2019, Pack the Bus collected 7,820 school items with an estimated value of $10,241. In 2020, they collected 10,355 items with an estimated value of $19,200. In 2021, the drive collected 9,136 items with a total estimated value of contributions of $17,135. All items collected are distributed to school districts across the area.