As an official part of the Green Bay Packers TV Network, WHBF TV will be airing the 22nd Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, this Saturday, August 5!

7:00 p.m. – Team warm-ups on Lambeau Field

7:30 p.m. – Packers practice begins

9:20 p.m. – Practice ends, Player interviews on field, live

9:25 p.m. – Jerseys off our Backs giveaway

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks and Laser show begins – Evening concludes following fireworks

Our normally-scheduled programming is scheduled to air following Local 4 News at 10:00 p.m. as follows: