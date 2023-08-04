As an official part of the Green Bay Packers TV Network, WHBF TV will be airing the 22nd Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, this Saturday, August 5!
- 7:00 p.m. – Team warm-ups on Lambeau Field
- 7:30 p.m. – Packers practice begins
- 9:20 p.m. – Practice ends, Player interviews on field, live
- 9:25 p.m. – Jerseys off our Backs giveaway
- 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks and Laser show begins – Evening concludes following fireworks
Our normally-scheduled programming is scheduled to air following Local 4 News at 10:00 p.m. as follows:
- 10:35-11:35 p.m. – 48 Hours (previously from 8:00 p.m.)
- 11:35 p.m. – 12:35 a.m. – 48 Hours (previously from 9:00 p.m.)
- 12:35-1:35 a.m. – CBS Encore: Fire Country (previously from 7:00 p.m.)