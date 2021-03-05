Pageant queen from Burlington collecting prom dresses for free giveaway

A pageant queen in Burlington is helping young women find formal dresses for prom for free.

Claire Tillotson is currently Miss Okoboji and is in the running for Miss Iowa 2021.

With the financial struggles many have faced during the pandemic, she wanted to create a free formal dress pop up boutique for girls in the Burlington area. So far she has collected more than 150 dresses to give away.

“I’m hoping this will give girls the opportunity to, you know, find something that they really love and feel beautiful in because, this year for highschoolers has been a mess,” she said. “The last thing they need is to not be able to go to prom because they cannot financially afford it.”

The event, called A Queen’s Closet, will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 20, and 12p.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at Fancy Farm Girl Finds, located at 825 Jefferson St. in Burlington.

She is still collecting dresses for the event. If you are interested in donating, you can email Tillotson at claire.tillotson98@gmail.com to coordinate pick-up or delivery.