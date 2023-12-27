Workers in Illinois will begin earning paid time off on January 1.

According to a release, under the new law, workers will earn up to 40 hours of paid leave in a 12-month period, accruing one hour of leave for every 40 hours worked. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the legislation in March 2023, making it the third state in the nation to mandate paid leave for any reason. Beginning March 31, or 90 days following beginning employment, workers can start to use earned time off for any reason without being required to provide documentation to their employer under the Paid Leave for Workers Act.

“Illinois is the most pro-worker state in the nation, and the Paid Leave for All Workers Act is a prime example of those values translating into action,” Pritzker said. “From raising the minimum wage to enshrining the right to collective bargaining in our state constitution, my administration will continue to support and protect Illinois’ workforce at every turn.”

“Paid Leave for all Workers means more protection and flexibility for workers in Illinois,” Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan said. “This new law allows workers to step away from work and answer when the unpredictability of life comes calling without the threat of losing pay or their job.”

Workers will be paid their full wage while on leave, and tipped workers will be paid the minimum wage in their respective locale. The law applies to every employee working for an employer in Illinois. For more information, click here.