This October, Quad City residents can help support Gilda’s Club just by shopping with select retailers.

Paint the Town Pink raises awareness, funds and support for the nearly 2,700 newly diagnosed people with breast cancer in Iowa and the support services Gilda’s Club QC offers anyone with a cancer diagnosis in the community. During the month of October, area business will feature point of sale promotions to raise funds for the organization.

Paint the Town Pink has grown since its inaugural event last year. This year, 15 businesses are participating in the event with give back specials benefiting Gilda’s Club. Click here for a list of participating businesses and their promotions.

For more information on Gilda’s Club and its programs, click here. All funds raised during the Paint the Town Pink campaign stay in the area to support local residents dealing with cancer.