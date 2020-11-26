Pair behind bars after being found with stolen new truck

A Davenport man and woman were behind bars Wednesday after Scott County deputies found them with a truck reported stolen from a Davenport dealership.

Savannah Schultz, 28, faces a charge of theft-first and was held on $20,000 secured bond in Scott County Jail.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the arrest affidavit says, Schultz was found in possession of a 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck in the 10000 block of 130th Street, Davenport.

The truck, worth about $65,000, was reported stolen by Dahl Ford on Monday.

Sebastian Weig, 29, faces felony charges of burglary-third and theft-first. He was being held Wednesday on a total of $37,000 bond.

The arrest affidavit says, shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, he entered an “unoccupied structure” on the 10000 block of 130th Street, without permission and with the intent to commit theft.

He also was found in possession of the truck.

Both are set for arraignment at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 in Scott County Court.