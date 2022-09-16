Palmer College is celebrating 125 years in existence. It’s the first and largest chiropractic college in the world.

“A little over 125 years ago — 127 years ago — DD Palmer did the first chiropractic adjustment right here in Davenport, Iowa, and from that moment it’s been growth and growth and growth and growth,” Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communication James O’Connor said. “125 years is an amazing milestone and we’re looking forward to the next 125.”

Palmer was founded in 1897 and it’s the largest of 18 chiropractic programs in the United States.

There are about 2,100 students on its campuses in Iowa and Florida.

The college began celebrating at Vickie Ann Palmer Hall on Thursday.

“More than a thousand graduates showed up for it,” O’Connor said. “My goal in my mind was at least 1,000 so we’re looking at about 1,300. Normally we have about 500-600 doctors of chiropractic registered. We probably have about 800 this year. Then we’ve got vendors and other associated with the profession. So we’re very excited. We’re looking at about 1,300 people. This is great.”

Celebrations will continue through Friday.

The Interstate 74 bridge will be shining in purple in honor of the college’s colors and the Quad Cities will proclaim this Sunday “Palmer College of Chiropractic Day.”