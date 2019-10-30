Palmer College announces $20 million for renovations

Palmer College will soon have more resources for students starting in December.

The school is making a $20 million investment for building renovations. It will include a new learning commons, experimental center and labs.

“There is some degree of expansion and movement, but for the most part, it is really increasing the experience for the current students that we have,” said Dennis Marchiori, Palmer College Chancellor and CEO.

The project is expected to be completed in three years.

“We expect some degree of campus growth based on this, not only in employees and students that are present, but it really is recreating the spaces that currently exist to be more functional,” Marchiori said.

There will be 47 new study spaces. It will take about three years to complete the entire project.