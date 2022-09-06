The first and largest chiropractic college in the world, Palmer College of Chiropractic is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

More than 1,000 alumni from around the world will come to the QCA to celebrate the Palmer College’s 125th anniversary September 15-17. The I-74 bridge will be lit purple in honor of the college, and the cities of Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island will proclaim September 18, 2022 Palmer College of Chiropractic Day.

According to a press release:

On September 18, 1895, D.D. Palmer performed the first chiropractic adjustment and changed the course of history. His patient—Harvey Lillard, custodian of the Ryan Building in downtown Davenport, where Palmer had an office—returned the following day to express his gratitude for the relief he felt. Two years later, Palmer established the Palmer School and Cure just up the hill on Brady Street to share the chiropractic techniques that had transformed Lillard’s life with students who could go out and do the same for patients near and far. Palmer College of Chiropractic

“The Quad Cities is forever linked to chiropractic, and chiropractic forever linked to the Quad Cities,” Dennis Marchiori, D.C., Ph.D., Palmer’s chancellor and CEO, said. “We can’t celebrate Palmer’s 125th without also celebrating the College’s connection to this community. Palmer students and alumni are known for their ‘Palmer pride.’ I think our Quad Cities community has a right — and every reason — to feel proud in sharing in Palmer’s history, growth and future, too.”

Palmer College of Chiropractic dedicated the new $10.2-million David D. Palmer Learning Commons September 2021.

According to the press release, here are some facts about Palmer College of Chiropractic:

Founded in 1897 by D.D. Palmer in Davenport, Iowa

Largest of 18 U.S. chiropractic programs

Nonprofit since 1965

$75 million annual budget

419 employees, approximately 2,100 students across all of Palmer College’s campuses

44 international and 800 non-QCA students at Davenport campus

31,000 living alumni (1/3 of all practicing Doctors of Chiropractic)

$42 million spent in payroll and purchasing annually at Palmer’s Main Campus

$20 million spent by students (not including tuition) annually in the Quad Cities region

$35 million in research grants received since 2000

$6 million in free care for military members across campuses since 2008

For more information about Palmer College of Chiropractic’s 125th anniversary., click here.