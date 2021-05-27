Palmer College looking for older participants for spine-health study

Palmer College of Chiropractic is looking for individuals 50 years and older in the Quad Cities that would be willing to take part in a spine-health study.

The study called “Active Aging for Spine Health” is being conducted by scientists at the Palmer Center for Chiropractic research in collaboration with Northwestern Health Sciences University.

The purpose of the study is to learn how chiropractic patients manage chronic spine problems as they get older. Participants will be asked to complete an online survey and/or phone interview. They will also be asked about their thoughts on using computers and smartphone apps for managing their health.

In order to be eligible for the study, individuals must meet the following requirements:

Aged 50 years or older

Use chiropractic care for a chronic spine condition, such as back or neck pain

Willing to complete an online survey and/or are willing to talk about managing your spine health during a recorded research interview

Anyone interested in participating in the study can contact Anna Ziegler, D.C., M.M., at 563-884-5152 or by email.

For more information about the study, visit this website.