Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf will host an innovative environmental education outreach program that uses golf courses as environmental learning labs when course superintendent Brian Hickey welcomes 346 students from Bettendorf Middle School May 8-10.

More than 6,000 students have been involved in more than 120 First Green field trips around the country in the last five years, according to a news release. Students learn about environmental stewardship and sustainability by exploring the science behind golf course management practices.

First Green is a Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) program that focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) principles where students get hands-on learning opportunities in a real-life setting. First Green curriculum benefits students by helping them apply their classroom knowledge in an engaging outdoor setting.

Students will rotate through stations that include learning opportunities regarding Water Testing and Insects, Erosion Control and Water Detention Management, Golf Course and Organic Turf Management, and Putting.

Five sessions will be held over three days. The groups will meet at the lower putting green near the clubhouse.

Benefits of First Green include applying lessons learned in class, inspiring students, building community, strengthening futures, advancing golf and having fun, the release says.

To learn more about First Green visit here.

First Green is a program of the GCSAA Foundation, which is the philanthropic organization of the GCSAA. Its mission is to secure funding and support to strengthen advocacy, education, and research that advances the work of golf course management professionals. Visit the Foundation here.

About GCSAA

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) is a leading golf organization in the United States. Its focus is on golf course management, and since 1926 GCSAA has been the top professional association for the men and women who manage golf courses in the U.S. and worldwide. From its headquarters in Lawrence, Kansas, the association provides education, information and representation to more than 19,000 members in more than 78 countries. The association’s mission is to serve its members, advance their profession and improve communities through enjoyment, growth and vitality of the game of golf.