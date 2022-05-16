The Palmer College of Chiropractic Women’s Club Rugby team will compete in its first-ever USA Club Rugby National Championships May 21-22 in Atlanta, Ga.

The team — led by coach Alex Lourens from Durbin, South Africa — won the Northern Regional Championship May 7-8, 2022, by beating the St. Louis Sabres 51-5 and the Kansas City Jazz 54-10, according to a college release.

The Palmer Women’s Club Rugby team has a 12-0 record over the past two league seasons and has earned the title of two-time Midwest Champions, in 2019 and 2021. The team was heavily favored to advance in the spring of 2020 after claiming its first Midwest championship in team history, but the playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national semi-final game will be played May 21 at 11 a.m., followed by the championship game May 22 at 9:45 a.m. The USA Club Rugby National Championship Games are May 20 – 22 at Silverbacks Park, Atlanta.



