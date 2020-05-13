“Pandemic Pantry” food drive to help replenish the shelves at the Muscatine Salvation Army

TanTara Transportation is bringing the Hawkeye Hauler to various locations around Muscatine over the next two weeks as part of a food drive they and Krieger Auto Group are holding to help replenish the shelves at the Salvation Army.

“The really cool thing about this partnership is that both companies were able to bring back some furloughed employees to work the food drive,” said Lt. Greg Bock of The Salvation Army. “We are ecstatic to be a part of such a giving community, where we can come together to help our neighbors during difficult times.”

The drive started on May 8 at Fareway Grocery in Muscatine when hundreds of food bags were donated by customers.

The Hawkeye Hauler is currently at the Muscatine Hy-Vee on 2nd Avenue through May 14. Donations can be made by either purchasing a pre-filled bag at Hy-Vee and dropping it off at the Hawkeye Hauler, buying a virtual food bag at the Hy-Vee register, making a monetary donation, or purchasing anything from the Salvation Army’s list of needed items which can be found on their Facebook page.

The Hawkeye Hauler will move to the Muscatine Blain’s Farm and Fleet next.

Organizers hope to gather enough food for 60 days of relief by the time the food drive ends on May 22.