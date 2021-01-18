Pandemic slows QC Habitat for Humanity construction, adds financial strain

The Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities work to build homes was put on hold for months when the pandemic hit last year.

Employees had to figure out how to work safely.

It was difficult to get volunteers to continue the organization’s mission.

It’s one of the examples of the challenges the non-profit faced.

“It’s affected us like it has everyone, there’s no one that has gone untouched by this,” says Kristi Crafton, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities.

She says the virus has left a great impact on the group’s mission between a temporary closure of the Habitat’s Restore.

“That’s our primary and single -largest stream of revenue,” says Crafton.

There was also a lack of volunteers.

“When you can’t congregate and you can’t be together. We need to maintain social distancing etc. It really makes it hard to use volunteers and utilize them affect like we normally do,” Crafton says.

The organization had three homes they were working on, but construction was put on hold. Another issue that contributes to that is the strain on the construction supply.

“Lumber increases average over 100 percent in lumber cost. What that means for us is on every habitat home we build it means about another $15,000 increase on every home cost to build a home,” says Crafton. “It also means in terms we build a lot of wheel chair ramps, and home repairs, and again that will impact each of those projects as well.”

She says despite the challenges they are ready to get back to work, to not only build homes, but also hope.

“People really realize the importance of home, and when you don’t have one, it made all the difference in how well you survived this pandemic. We have three homes that we’re building two in Davenport and one In East Moline. Those sites will open up again this week. We ‘re going to finish those houses up so we can get families in them,” says Crafton.

The organization is also building 500 desks for the Martin Luther King Junior Center to provide to kids who are learning at home.

It needs donations and volunteers.

For more information about helping out, visit Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities website.

