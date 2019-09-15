Parade and fiesta kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

A parade celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day drew a large crowd Sunday afternoon.

The parade started at noon followed by a fiesta at 2 p.m. in East Moline.

“My favorite part of the parade is just seeing the families here together,” said Juanita Zertuche, event co-chair. “One of the few opportunities that we have as a family event to bring everybody together in the community to share our culture, our music and our food.”

The parade had music, food and shopping available for attendees before it began. It was filled with floats, dancers and horses.

This is the eleventh year of the event.

Hispanic Heritage Month ends Tuesday, Oct. 15.